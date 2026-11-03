Being Heumann: A Conversation 360° Experience

Join disABILITYsa and NeuroSpicy SA for a free screening of Being Heumann, followed by a moderated community conversation about accessibility, independence, and inclusion in San Antonio.

Inspired by disability rights leader Judy Heumann, this event invites people with and without disabilities to connect, share perspectives, and explore ways to create a more inclusive community.

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 1–4:30 p.m.; film begins at 1:35 p.m.

Location: San Antonio Central Library, 600 Soledad St., San Antonio, TX 78205

Admission: Free and open to the public. Registration required by Thursday, November 12, at 5 p.m.

Refreshments will be provided. Please indicate accessibility needs when registering; planned supports are listed on the event website.

Please note: The film is rated R for language, some sexual material, and drug use.

Details and registration