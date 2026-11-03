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Being Heumann: A Conversation 360° Experience

Being Heumann: A Conversation 360° Experience

Being Heumann: A Conversation 360° Experience

Join disABILITYsa and NeuroSpicy SA for a free screening of Being Heumann, followed by a moderated community conversation about accessibility, independence, and inclusion in San Antonio.

Inspired by disability rights leader Judy Heumann, this event invites people with and without disabilities to connect, share perspectives, and explore ways to create a more inclusive community.

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026
Time: 1–4:30 p.m.; film begins at 1:35 p.m.
Location: San Antonio Central Library, 600 Soledad St., San Antonio, TX 78205
Admission: Free and open to the public. Registration required by Thursday, November 12, at 5 p.m.

Refreshments will be provided. Please indicate accessibility needs when registering; planned supports are listed on the event website.

Please note: The film is rated R for language, some sexual material, and drug use.

Details and registration

Central Library
Free event, registration is required by Thursday, November 12 at 5pm.
01:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

disABILITYsa
2107047262
mcawthon@disabilitysa.org
https://www.accessabilityfest.com/
Central Library
600 Soledad
San Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2500
https://www.mysapl.org/Events-News/Events-Calendar