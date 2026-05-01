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Beehind the Scenes: Exploring the Wondrous Lives of Honeybees

Beehind the Scenes: Exploring the Wondrous Lives of Honeybees

Discover the the wondrous lives of honeybees and their positive contribution to the environment--Join us for an exciting evening delving into the fascinating world of honeybees! Learn about their intricate social structures, their vital role in pollination with native plants, and how we can help protect these essential pollinators. Get up close and personal with live bees in our observation hive. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to go behind the scenes and discover the magic of honeybees!

William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

William R. Sinkin Eco Centro at San Antonio College
2104860417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
1802 N. Main Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78212
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/