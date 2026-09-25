Ballots & Brews - Inside the Midterms: All Eyes On Texas

Monday, October 26, 2026 @ 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Texas Public Radio, 321 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205

With Government & Politics Senior Reporter, Andrea Drusch and The Source and Texas Matters host, David Martin Davies

Lobby Doors: 5:00pm

Presentation: 5:30pm

Free validated parking is at the City Tower Garage with entrances at 60 North Flores as well as 111 North Main Avenue. Be sure to select, "Take A Ticket" and do not insert your credit card.

Free for TPR & SA Report members, future members $10