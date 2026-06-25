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Back to School Bash

Back to School Bash

🎒📚 BACK TO SCHOOL BASH! 📚🎒

Join us for a fun-filled day as we get ready for the new school year!

✨ FREE backpacks (while supplies last)
🍔 FREE food (while supplies last)
🎨 Face painting
🎯 Games & activities
🛍️ Local vendors
🎉 Family-friendly fun for all ages

Bring the whole family and enjoy an exciting day of community, laughter, and back-to-school giveaways. Don't miss your chance to grab a free backpack and enjoy all the festivities!

*Backpacks are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Kids must be present to receive their backpack*

Sunset Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Free
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Sunset Memorial Park & Funeral Home- Dignity Memorial
210-828-2811
loc4411@sci-us.com
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/texas/san-antonio/sunset-funeral-home/4411
Sunset Memorial Park & Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
SanAntonio, Texas 78218
210-828-2811
loc4411@sci-us.com
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/texas/san-antonio/sunset-funeral-home/4411