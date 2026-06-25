🎒📚 BACK TO SCHOOL BASH! 📚🎒

Join us for a fun-filled day as we get ready for the new school year!

✨ FREE backpacks (while supplies last)

🍔 FREE food (while supplies last)

🎨 Face painting

🎯 Games & activities

🛍️ Local vendors

🎉 Family-friendly fun for all ages

Bring the whole family and enjoy an exciting day of community, laughter, and back-to-school giveaways. Don't miss your chance to grab a free backpack and enjoy all the festivities!

*Backpacks are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Kids must be present to receive their backpack*