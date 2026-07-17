B.I.G. Love Cancer Care Fundraiser at Raising Cane's

Please consider supporting B.I.G. Love Cancer Care this upcoming Tuesday during our fundraiser. When you participate, please make sure to let them know you are there for the B.I.G. Love Cancer Care.

💚This is only for the Cane's at the Rim and only on July 28th.

We serve children who are battling cancer through our programs and provide support to families during some of their most difficult moments. Locally, we serve children and families at Methodist, Christus Children’s, and BAMC. There are also volunteer opportunities and other ways to support our mission. If you would like to learn more, please feel free to reach out to me at jackelyn@biglovecancercare.org.

Pricing depends on what you purchase. 15% of your total will go directly to local children battling cancer.