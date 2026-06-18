Author night with Haeley Giambalvo: a schoolyard where children want to be
Author night with Haeley Giambalvo: a schoolyard where children want to be
Author night with Haeley Giambalvo
Monday, August 31, 2026
Mission Branch Library
3134 Roosevelt Avenue in San Antonio
Pre-event planting demonstration in Mission Branch Library community garden begins at 4:30.
Author will be available for book purchases at 5:00 in meeting room, and encourages attendees to bring copies they purchased from booksellers as well.
Gardening Volunteers of South Texas will provide information about water-wise gardening, and residential Conservation incentives offered by San Antonio Water System.
Learn about Friends of Mission Branch Library while we gather.
At 6:00 Haeley Giambalvo, author of "Native Plant Gardening for Beginners" and owner of nativebackyards.com will present on "How to turn a schoolyard or a backyard into a place where yoir child will WANT to be with native plants!"
Summer author nights are co-sponsored by Friends of Mission Branch Library and Gardening Volunteers of South Texas.
Event ends at 7:45.