© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Author night with Haeley Giambalvo: a schoolyard where children want to be

Author night with Haeley Giambalvo: a schoolyard where children want to be

Author night with Haeley Giambalvo
Monday, August 31, 2026
Mission Branch Library
3134 Roosevelt Avenue in San Antonio

Pre-event planting demonstration in Mission Branch Library community garden begins at 4:30.

Author will be available for book purchases at 5:00 in meeting room, and encourages attendees to bring copies they purchased from booksellers as well.
Gardening Volunteers of South Texas will provide information about water-wise gardening, and residential Conservation incentives offered by San Antonio Water System.
Learn about Friends of Mission Branch Library while we gather.

At 6:00 Haeley Giambalvo, author of "Native Plant Gardening for Beginners" and owner of nativebackyards.com will present on "How to turn a schoolyard or a backyard into a place where yoir child will WANT to be with native plants!"

Summer author nights are co-sponsored by Friends of Mission Branch Library and Gardening Volunteers of South Texas.

Event ends at 7:45.

Mission Branch Library
Free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 31 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Gardening Volunteers of South Texas
210-251-8101
Rachel@gardeningvolunteers.org
https://www.gardeningvolunteers.org/
Mission Branch Library
3134 Roosevelt Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78214
210-207-2704
kassandra.vela-laosa@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/