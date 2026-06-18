Author night with Haeley Giambalvo: a schoolyard where children want to be

Author night with Haeley Giambalvo

Monday, August 31, 2026

Mission Branch Library

3134 Roosevelt Avenue in San Antonio

Pre-event planting demonstration in Mission Branch Library community garden begins at 4:30.

Author will be available for book purchases at 5:00 in meeting room, and encourages attendees to bring copies they purchased from booksellers as well.

Gardening Volunteers of South Texas will provide information about water-wise gardening, and residential Conservation incentives offered by San Antonio Water System.

Learn about Friends of Mission Branch Library while we gather.

At 6:00 Haeley Giambalvo, author of "Native Plant Gardening for Beginners" and owner of nativebackyards.com will present on "How to turn a schoolyard or a backyard into a place where yoir child will WANT to be with native plants!"

Summer author nights are co-sponsored by Friends of Mission Branch Library and Gardening Volunteers of South Texas.

Event ends at 7:45.