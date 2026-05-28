Author night with Brad Wier

Pre-event planting demonstration in Friends of Missiin Branch Library community garden begins at 4:30.

Author will begin distributing book free at 5:00 in meeting room.

At 6:00 Brad Wier of SAWS Conservation introduces the new edition of the SAWS Landscape Care Guide, providing a simple inspirational guide for transforming the home landscape with drought-resilient plants and common-sense seasonal maintenance tips to keep them looking their best. Brad is a planner in the SAWS Conservation Department and a frequent contributor to GardenStyleSanAntonio.

Event co-sponsors Friends of Mission Branch Library and Gardening Volunteers of South Texas invites you to watch segments of GVST Go Gardening monthly video series and learn about Friends of Mission Branch Library while we gather.