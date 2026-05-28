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Author night with Brad Wier

Author night with Brad Wier

Pre-event planting demonstration in Friends of Missiin Branch Library community garden begins at 4:30.

Author will begin distributing book free at 5:00 in meeting room.

At 6:00 Brad Wier of SAWS Conservation introduces the new edition of the SAWS Landscape Care Guide, providing a simple inspirational guide for transforming the home landscape with drought-resilient plants and common-sense seasonal maintenance tips to keep them looking their best. Brad is a planner in the SAWS Conservation Department and a frequent contributor to GardenStyleSanAntonio.

Event co-sponsors Friends of Mission Branch Library and Gardening Volunteers of South Texas invites you to watch segments of GVST Go Gardening monthly video series and learn about Friends of Mission Branch Library while we gather.

Mission Branch Library
Free
04:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 1 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Gardening Volunteers of South Texas
210-251-8101
Rachel@gardeningvolunteers.org
https://www.gardeningvolunteers.org/
Mission Branch Library
3134 Roosevelt Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78214
210-207-2704
kassandra.vela-laosa@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/