Artpace Spring 2027 Guest Curator Talk

We are pleased to announce Lauri Firstenberg as our Guest Curator for the Spring 2027 International Artist-in-Residence Program!

Los Angeles-based curator, art historian, and producer Lauri Firstenberg returns to Artpace after serving as Guest Curator in 2008, when she selected artists Mark Bradford, William Cordova, and Marcos Ramirez ERRE. With more than 25 years of experience in the nonprofit arts sector, she founded IF Innovation Foundation, which supports the intersection of art and film and transforms philanthropy into film. She is currently adapting Jennifer Bartlett’s daughter Alice Carrière’s memoir 𝘌𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨/𝘕𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨/𝘚𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘰𝘯𝘦, as well as a slate of artist documentaries.

Lauri will present a Curator Talk at Artpace on Thursday, October 29, from 6-8PM, offering insight into her career, curatorial approach, and early vision for the Spring 2027 residency. This talk is free and open to the public.