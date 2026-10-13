© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Artpace Spring 2027 Guest Curator Talk

Artpace Spring 2027 Guest Curator Talk

We are pleased to announce Lauri Firstenberg as our Guest Curator for the Spring 2027 International Artist-in-Residence Program!

Los Angeles-based curator, art historian, and producer Lauri Firstenberg returns to Artpace after serving as Guest Curator in 2008, when she selected artists Mark Bradford, William Cordova, and Marcos Ramirez ERRE. With more than 25 years of experience in the nonprofit arts sector, she founded IF Innovation Foundation, which supports the intersection of art and film and transforms philanthropy into film. She is currently adapting Jennifer Bartlett’s daughter Alice Carrière’s memoir 𝘌𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨/𝘕𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨/𝘚𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘰𝘯𝘦, as well as a slate of artist documentaries.

Lauri will present a Curator Talk at Artpace on Thursday, October 29, from 6-8PM, offering insight into her career, curatorial approach, and early vision for the Spring 2027 residency. This talk is free and open to the public.

Artpace
This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required.
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Artpace
2102124900
info@artpace.org
www.artpace.org
Artpace
445 N Main Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78205
2102124900
info@artpace.org
artpace.org/