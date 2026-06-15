Artists in Pinhole Exhibition Opening at 2nd Saturday
Artists in Pinhole Exhibition Opening at 2nd Saturday
Pinhole photographs of local artists printed in Platinum-palladium. Opening of exhibit as part of San Antonio's 2nd Saturday. Free. Show runs from the 13th – 25th.
Dock Space Gallery
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Dock Space Gallery
2107233048
admin@billfitzgibbons.com
Artist Group Info
Eric O'Connell
eric@ericoconnell.com
Dock Space Gallery
107 Lone Star BlvdSAN ANTONIO, Texas 78204
2107233048
admin@billfitzgibbons.com