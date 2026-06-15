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Artists in Pinhole Exhibition Opening at 2nd Saturday

Artists in Pinhole Exhibition Opening at 2nd Saturday

Pinhole photographs of local artists printed in Platinum-palladium. Opening of exhibit as part of San Antonio's 2nd Saturday. Free. Show runs from the 13th – 25th.

Dock Space Gallery
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Dock Space Gallery
2107233048
admin@billfitzgibbons.com
https://www.dockspacegallery.com/

Artist Group Info

Eric O'Connell
eric@ericoconnell.com
https://www.ericoconnell.com
Dock Space Gallery
107 Lone Star Blvd
SAN ANTONIO, Texas 78204
2107233048
admin@billfitzgibbons.com
https://www.dockspacegallery.com