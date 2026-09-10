Art in the Parks | Artisan Fair and Culinary Experience

Experience an intimate evening of Oaxacan cuisine and the Alberto Mijangos art exhibit at the Japanese Tea Garden.

Art in the Parks: A Culinary Experience Featuring Alberto Mijangos

Celebrate an unforgettable evening of art, culture, and cuisine at the historic Japanese Tea Garden.

Guests will enjoy an intimate culinary experience featuring Oaxacan cuisine, with dinner crafted by the talented team of the Lawton Family of Restaurants and the Jingu House, paired with an exclusive viewing of a one-day-only Alberto Mijangos art exhibit. This special evening celebrates the creativity, culture, and community that have shaped San Antonio’s vibrant arts scene.

Born in Mexico City in 1925, Alberto Mijangos made his way to San Antonio in the 1950s after years of determination and hard work. Over the next five decades, he became a celebrated artist and an important part of San Antonio’s cultural landscape. Through his art, galleries, teaching, and community involvement, Mijangos helped connect the art worlds of San Antonio and Mexico while inspiring generations of artists.

This unique evening offers guests the opportunity to experience his work during this exclusive, one-day exhibit while enjoying a memorable dinner at one of San Antonio’s most treasured landmarks. The culinary experience will be thoughtfully prepared by the talented teams of the Lawton Family of Restaurants and the Jingu House.

Saturday, November 14, 2026

$125 per person

Japanese Tea Garden

This is a one-day-only exhibit and culinary experience. Don’t miss this special opportunity to experience the work of Alberto Mijangos.