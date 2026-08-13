Around the World 2026

Ready to embark on a global adventure without leaving San Antonio?

Join the World Affairs Council of San Antonio on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at 11:00 AM at the Alamo Colleges District Campus for an unforgettable celebration of culture and community!

Explore the vibrant heritage of 50+ countries represented right here in our city.

️ Tickets are now live!

Don’t miss your chance to travel Around the World—all in one day!

Interested in sponsoring this incredible event? Contact Armen at Armen@wacofsa.org.

Want to host a country table? Connect with Miranda at Miranda@wacofsa.org.

Individual Ticket (+ Year WAC Membership) $100.00

Individual Ticket ( WAC Member) $40.00

Individual Ticket (Non-Member, General Admission) $50.00

Student, Military, First Responder Ticket $10.00

Students & Staff (Alamo Colleges Only) $0.00