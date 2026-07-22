Opening Reception: September 3, 6 - 8 pm

Artist Talks: September 12, 1 - 3 pm

Antithesis in Contemporary Collage is an exhibition emphasizing high contrasts in paper collage, bricolage, and assemblage. Collage is an inherently versatile creative method, often using old and new source materials, with the ability to posture surreal environments by interruptions of scales, figures, spaces, and perspectives. In this exhibition, more intense contrasts are highlighted to elicit something even further, in the way of opposites, or relative extremes– aesthetically, conceptually, and curatorially. Sixteen local, regional, and national artists present antithetical notions of nostalgia, identity, comfort, chaos, destruction, sociology, beauty, and nature.

Curated by Vikky Jones

Exhibiting artists: Todd Brandt, Tink Castillo, Kristen Elzey, Rafael Fernando Gutierrez Jr., Leticia Huerta, Myriam Lanau, Marcy McChesney, Tim Olson, Chloe Poeme, Octavio Quintanilla, Linda Sandoval, Courtney Wynn Sheets, Jennifer Sperry Steinorth, Oscar Tirado, Jeff Wheeler, Donna Zinck