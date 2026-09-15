Annual Nimitz Dinner with Robert M Gates

Fredericksburg, TX — The Admiral Nimitz Foundation invites guests to attend the Annual Nimitz Dinner on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, featuring Robert M. Gates, the 22nd United States Secretary of Defense, as this year’s guest speaker. As the signature fundraiser for the National Museum of the Pacific War, the Annual Nimitz Dinner has hosted a long list of military and government figures as guest speakers, providing attendees with key insights into geopolitical issues[AL1.1].

Gates served as Secretary of Defense from 2006 to 2011 and worked under eight U.S. presidents. Before joining the Pentagon, he served as president of Texas A&M University and spent nearly 27 years with the CIA, eventually becoming Director of Central Intelligence. He also served for nearly nine years on the National Security Council staff.

The recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Gates is Chancellor of William & Mary, a principal at Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel, LLC, and the author of four books on leadership, national security, and public service.

The dinner will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Fredericksburg. Ticket and sponsorship prices vary, and guests are encouraged to reserve their seats while tickets remain available.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.pacificwarmuseum.org/nimitz-dinner-2026

Platinum Sponsor Table($20,000) - Table of 8 with VIP Seating & Parking One 10 x 7 Plaque on the Memorial Wall (WWII Veteran, Ship, or Unit) or Brick for any occasion- Sponsor's Choice Private Reception & Photo with Robert M. Gates Recognition in Program

Gold Sponsor Table ($15,000) - Table of 8 with second tier seating Behind the scenes private tour of the George H.W. Bush Gallery (National Museum of the Pacific War) for eight people scheduled at sponsor's convenience Private Reception with Robert M. Gates Recognition in Program

Silver Sponsor Table ($5,000) - Table of 8 with Preferred Seating One Brick for the Walk of Honor - Sponsor's Choice Cocktail Party Reception Name list in Program for Table Sponsor

For those who prefer to attend without a table sponsorship, individual tickets are available for $275 per person.

