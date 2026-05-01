America's Birthday Freedom Run

Alamo Chapter MICA America’s 250th Birthday Freedom Run 5K & 10K Run/Walk

Get ready to lace up for a historic milestone! Join the Alamo Chapter of the Military Intelligence Corps Association as we commemorate 250 years of American independence. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just looking for a fun morning with the family, there’s a place for you at the starting line.

Race Day Schedule

05:30 – 06:45 AM: Packet Pickup & Late Registration

06:55 AM: Kids Dash (Meet at the Start Line for the group walk to the dash area)

07:00 AM: National Anthem, Invocation, and Official Race Start

Post-Race: Live Results and Awards available immediately at the Registration Tent!

Why You Should Register

Every participant receives a high-quality race bundle designed to commemorate this historic anniversary:

Designer Shirt: A commemorative 250th Birthday tee.

Custom Medal: A unique finisher medal for your collection.

Professional Timing: Chip-timed results with live updates.

Race Perks: Free professional photos and snacks at the finish line!

Events for Every Pace

Run your race, your way (after all, this is about FREEDOM). Includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and finisher medal.

Youth Pricing: Registration for participants 6 & under is only $10!

Kids Dash (Ages 10 & under)

An untimed, high-energy dash for our youngest patriots. Includes a mini bib, youth shirt, and a special kids' medal.

Note: Children are welcome to participate for free if they do not wish to receive the shirt and medal.

Important Details

Shirt Guarantee: Register by midnight on June 4th to ensure your preferred shirt size is waiting for you!

More Than a Run: We are a family-friendly, inclusive community. Whether you're hunting for a Personal Record or just walking for the fun of it, we’ll be there cheering you on.

Grab your friends, family, and fellow MICA members - you won't want to miss this historic celebration!

And, of course, dress for the occasion! It's America's Birthday!

Early Bird 5k $30 ends 5/31

Early Bird 10k $35 ends 5/31

Regular 5k $35 ends 6/20

Regular 10k $35 ends 6/20

Late / Day of 5k $45 ends 6/27

Late / Day of 10k $55 ends 6/27