America's Birthday Freedom Run
America's Birthday Freedom Run
Alamo Chapter MICA America’s 250th Birthday Freedom Run 5K & 10K Run/Walk
Get ready to lace up for a historic milestone! Join the Alamo Chapter of the Military Intelligence Corps Association as we commemorate 250 years of American independence. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just looking for a fun morning with the family, there’s a place for you at the starting line.
Race Day Schedule
05:30 – 06:45 AM: Packet Pickup & Late Registration
06:55 AM: Kids Dash (Meet at the Start Line for the group walk to the dash area)
07:00 AM: National Anthem, Invocation, and Official Race Start
Post-Race: Live Results and Awards available immediately at the Registration Tent!
Why You Should Register
Every participant receives a high-quality race bundle designed to commemorate this historic anniversary:
Designer Shirt: A commemorative 250th Birthday tee.
Custom Medal: A unique finisher medal for your collection.
Professional Timing: Chip-timed results with live updates.
Race Perks: Free professional photos and snacks at the finish line!
Events for Every Pace
Run your race, your way (after all, this is about FREEDOM). Includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and finisher medal.
Youth Pricing: Registration for participants 6 & under is only $10!
Kids Dash (Ages 10 & under)
An untimed, high-energy dash for our youngest patriots. Includes a mini bib, youth shirt, and a special kids' medal.
Note: Children are welcome to participate for free if they do not wish to receive the shirt and medal.
Important Details
Shirt Guarantee: Register by midnight on June 4th to ensure your preferred shirt size is waiting for you!
More Than a Run: We are a family-friendly, inclusive community. Whether you're hunting for a Personal Record or just walking for the fun of it, we’ll be there cheering you on.
Grab your friends, family, and fellow MICA members - you won't want to miss this historic celebration!
And, of course, dress for the occasion! It's America's Birthday!
Early Bird 5k $30 ends 5/31
Early Bird 10k $35 ends 5/31
Regular 5k $35 ends 6/20
Regular 10k $35 ends 6/20
Late / Day of 5k $45 ends 6/27
Late / Day of 10k $55 ends 6/27