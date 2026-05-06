American Revolution Experience Traveling Exhibition

The Texas Society Daughters of the American Revolution District 8 Chapters are excited to announce the opening of the American Revolution Experience at Mammen Family Public Library, Bulverde, TX on May 27, 2026 at 10:00 am.

The innovative pop-up exhibition includes twelve display panels and three interactive digital kiosks that use storytelling, illustration, technology and unique artifacts and primary accounts to connect modern audiences with the people and places that shaped the birth of our nation. Created through a collaboration between the American Battlefield Trust and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the exhibit is also made possible by generous matching funds from the National Park Service's American Battlefield Protection Program battlefield interpretation grants.

The exhibit will run through June 2, 2026 at 7:00 pm at the Mammen Family Public Library in Bulverde.

Please see open hours for this exhibition below:

May 27: 10:00am - 4:00pm

May 28: 10:00am - 7:00pm

May 29: 10:00am - 4:00pm

May 30: 10:00am - 4:00pm

May 31: 12:00pm - 4:00pm

June 1: 10:00am - 4:00pm

June 2: 10:00am - 7:00pm