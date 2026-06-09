Join the Office of Historic Preservation to discover, explore, and investigate the hidden treasures and historic architecture of Hemisfair!

The Amazing Preservation Race for Kids is an architectural scavenger hunt designed for pre-k and elementary school-aged kids (3 to 12). Registration ($5/child) includes race entry, event buff, and finisher's medal. Every participant will be entered for a chance to win a door prize. Must be present to win.

Registration will be limited so don't delay! 🏃

