Amazing Preservation Race for Kids
Amazing Preservation Race for Kids
Join the Office of Historic Preservation to discover, explore, and investigate the hidden treasures and historic architecture of Hemisfair!
The Amazing Preservation Race for Kids is an architectural scavenger hunt designed for pre-k and elementary school-aged kids (3 to 12). Registration ($5/child) includes race entry, event buff, and finisher's medal. Every participant will be entered for a chance to win a door prize. Must be present to win.
Registration will be limited so don't delay! 🏃
Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair
$5
08:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
City of San Antonio, Office of Historic Preservation
2102070035
Ohp@sanantonio.gov
Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair
434 S. Alamo St.San Antonio, Texas 78205
2107047262
lisa@disabilitysa.org