AM Project MASS: A Mother's Love, September 12, 2026

Ruby City presents MASS, an immersive, two-hour performance by AM Project that transforms Chris Park into a shared space of sound, movement, and reflection. Blending music, dance, spoken word, and multimedia elements, MASS invites audiences into a multi-sensory experience inspired by spiritual and cultural traditions.

This iteration of MASS is centered on the theme of “A Mother’s Love,” drawing from both the enduring relationship between Ruby City founder Linda Pace and her son, Chris, and the broader idea of nature as a nurturing, connective force. As a space created in his memory, Chris Park becomes the foundation for a performance that considers care, remembrance, and the ways love shapes our shared environments.

Audiences are invited to move through the park as the experience unfolds, encountering moments of sound, light, and movement that encourage pause, contemplation, and connection. The evening culminates in a central gathering that brings together local artists and performers in a dynamic expression of community and collective presence.

Presented in advance of the anniversary of Chris Park, MASS offers a space to reflect on the park’s origins and its continued role as a site for connection, healing, and shared experience

Bring a blanket or chair and dress for the outdoors.

Always free.