All about your sewing machine: a tote bag with Juju from Wildflower by Juju

Please read listing carefully as this class has special conditions

Join Juju from Wildflower by Juju in a dual purpose lesson: better acquainting yourself with your sewing machine and how to make your own tote bag! Juju will help you learn the ins and outs of machine sewing, helping you create a tote bag from recycled/donated materials. The session is designed to give you a better sense of using a sewing machine to make you more comfortable using it and how to create a useful, reusable bag.

Conditions:

-Participation is limited to 5 people.

-Participants should bring their own sewing machines with them. Model/brand/etc does not matter

-Cording and outlet surge protectors will be provided but you are welcome to bring your own

-All supplies, minus the sewing machines, will be provided. This includes fabric, thread, scissors, irons, etc.

** Using your own sewing machine for this workshop means you are fully responsible for its operational condition, safety, and maintenance.**

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Tickets must be purchased online at least 12 hours before the workshop. No walk-ins. Space is limited. Tickets are non refundable so please plan accordingly before purchasing. Please have email confirmation / ticket readily available upon arrival. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Attendees may bring non messy snacks and drinks in sealable containers. Please note that photographs will be taken throughout this workshop. These may be used by Spare Parts for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication. Please contact us at workshops@spsatx.org immediately if you have any concerns or if you wish to be exempted.

This workshop is eligible for NEISD Teacher's Choice continuing Education Hours. To obtain a certificate please ask a team member for one during the workshop.