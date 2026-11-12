Alamo Heights Farmers Market SNIPSA Adoption Event
Alamo Heights Farmers Market SNIPSA Adoption Event
Pick your pumpkin! At the Alamo Heights Farmers Market, we’ll have a whole patch of rescues to choose from: kittens, puppies, and older animals ready to go home with you. So, come out for the live music and homemade goods, and stay for a wagging gourd time!
Sunday, November 15th
10 A.M. – 2 P.M.
Alamo Quarry Market
255 E Basse Rd
VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/
Alamo Quarry Market
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
SNIPSA
2103725995
outreach@snipsa.org
Artist Group Info
marketing@gmail.com
Alamo Quarry Market
255 E Basse Rd. 78209San Antonio, Texas 78209