Alamo Heights Farmers Market SNIPSA Adoption Event

Pick your pumpkin! At the Alamo Heights Farmers Market, we’ll have a whole patch of rescues to choose from: kittens, puppies, and older animals ready to go home with you. So, come out for the live music and homemade goods, and stay for a wagging gourd time!

Sunday, November 15th

10 A.M. – 2 P.M.

Alamo Quarry Market

255 E Basse Rd

VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/