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Alamo Heights Farmers Market SNIPSA Adoption Event

Alamo Heights Farmers Market SNIPSA Adoption Event

Pick your pumpkin! At the Alamo Heights Farmers Market, we’ll have a whole patch of rescues to choose from: kittens, puppies, and older animals ready to go home with you. So, come out for the live music and homemade goods, and stay for a wagging gourd time!

Sunday, November 15th
10 A.M. – 2 P.M.
Alamo Quarry Market
255 E Basse Rd

VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/

Alamo Quarry Market
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

SNIPSA
2103725995
outreach@snipsa.org
https://snipsa.org/

Artist Group Info

marketing@gmail.com
Alamo Quarry Market
255 E Basse Rd. 78209
San Antonio, Texas 78209