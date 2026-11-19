Alamo Heights Farmers Market Adoption Event
Alamo Heights Farmers Market Adoption Event
Need a last-minute holiday fix? SNIPSA is making an appearance at the Alamo Heights Farmers Market on Sunday, December 20th! Come down and join us for locally-crafted gifts, delicious food and drink, live music, and adoptable cats and dogs worth putting in your stocking!
Sunday, December 20th
10 A.M. – 2 P.M.
Alamo Quarry Market
255 E Basse Rd
VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/
Alamo Quarry Market
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
SNIPSA
2103725995
outreach@snipsa.org
Alamo Quarry Market
255 E Basse Rd. 78209San Antonio, Texas 78209