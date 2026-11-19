Need a last-minute holiday fix? SNIPSA is making an appearance at the Alamo Heights Farmers Market on Sunday, December 20th! Come down and join us for locally-crafted gifts, delicious food and drink, live music, and adoptable cats and dogs worth putting in your stocking!

Sunday, December 20th

10 A.M. – 2 P.M.

Alamo Quarry Market

255 E Basse Rd

VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/