Live music, fresh produce, and warm paws, oh my! It’s time to prep for the holidays, and what better way than to welcome a little extra love into your home? SNIPSA will be in attendance at the Alamo Heights Farmers Market on Sunday, December 13th – so join us to shop the local market finds, and find a new pet that just keeps on giving!

Sunday, December 13th

10 A.M. – 2 P.M.

Alamo Quarry Market

255 E Basse Rd

VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/