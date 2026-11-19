Alamo Heights Farmers Market Adoption Event
Alamo Heights Farmers Market Adoption Event
Live music, fresh produce, and warm paws, oh my! It’s time to prep for the holidays, and what better way than to welcome a little extra love into your home? SNIPSA will be in attendance at the Alamo Heights Farmers Market on Sunday, December 13th – so join us to shop the local market finds, and find a new pet that just keeps on giving!
Sunday, December 13th
10 A.M. – 2 P.M.
Alamo Quarry Market
255 E Basse Rd
VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/
Alamo Quarry Market
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
SNIPSA
2103725995
outreach@snipsa.org
Alamo Quarry Market
255 E Basse Rd. 78209San Antonio, Texas 78209