Take your pick… Produce or pup?

SNIPSA’s selections always prove to be the most satisfying! Whether you’ve got room in your abode for an apple-sized kitten or something a little larger, we’ve got cats and dogs of all sizes and colors, ready to load up into your sleigh. Welcome somebody new into your kitchen, your living room, under your tree!

Sunday, December 6th

10 A.M. – 2 P.M.

Alamo Quarry Market

255 E Basse Rd

VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/