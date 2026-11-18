Alamo Heights Farmers Market Adoption Event
Alamo Heights Farmers Market Adoption Event
Take your pick… Produce or pup?
SNIPSA’s selections always prove to be the most satisfying! Whether you’ve got room in your abode for an apple-sized kitten or something a little larger, we’ve got cats and dogs of all sizes and colors, ready to load up into your sleigh. Welcome somebody new into your kitchen, your living room, under your tree!
Sunday, December 6th
10 A.M. – 2 P.M.
Alamo Quarry Market
255 E Basse Rd
VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/
Alamo Quarry Market
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
SNIPSA
2103725995
outreach@snipsa.org
Alamo Quarry Market
255 E Basse Rd. 78209San Antonio, Texas 78209