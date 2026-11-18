The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree… And sometimes, it lands in a forever home!

Come to the Alamo Heights Farmers Market on November 22nd, and find a bushel of bright-eyed and bushy-tailed friends just waiting to be picked! If you prefer ripening kittens and puppies or older adults with lots of sweetness, you’re bound to gather the perfect rescue for your fall harvest.

Sunday, November 22nd

10 A.M. – 2 P.M.

Alamo Quarry Market

255 E Basse Rd

VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/