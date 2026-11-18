Alamo Heights Farmers Market Adoption Event
Alamo Heights Farmers Market Adoption Event
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree… And sometimes, it lands in a forever home!
Come to the Alamo Heights Farmers Market on November 22nd, and find a bushel of bright-eyed and bushy-tailed friends just waiting to be picked! If you prefer ripening kittens and puppies or older adults with lots of sweetness, you’re bound to gather the perfect rescue for your fall harvest.
Sunday, November 22nd
10 A.M. – 2 P.M.
Alamo Quarry Market
255 E Basse Rd
VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/
Alamo Quarry Market
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
SNIPSA
2103725995
outreach@snipsa.org
Alamo Quarry Market
255 E Basse Rd. 78209San Antonio, Texas 78209