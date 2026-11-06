Alamo Heights Farmers Market Adoption Event

It’s prime time to hit the Alamo Quarry Farmers Market! Welcome in cozy season with live music, homemade goods, fresh local produce, and SNIPSA’s squad of rescue animals. You’re guaranteed to find a special someone worth snuggling up with!

Sunday, November 8th

10 A.M. – 2 P.M.

Alamo Quarry Market

255 E Basse Rd

VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/