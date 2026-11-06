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Alamo Heights Farmers Market Adoption Event

Alamo Heights Farmers Market Adoption Event

It’s prime time to hit the Alamo Quarry Farmers Market! Welcome in cozy season with live music, homemade goods, fresh local produce, and SNIPSA’s squad of rescue animals. You’re guaranteed to find a special someone worth snuggling up with!

Sunday, November 8th
10 A.M. – 2 P.M.
Alamo Quarry Market
255 E Basse Rd

VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/

Alamo Quarry Market
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

SNIPSA
2103725995
outreach@snipsa.org
https://snipsa.org/
Alamo Quarry Market
255 E Basse Rd. 78209
San Antonio, Texas 78209