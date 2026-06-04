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African American Genealogy

African American Genealogy

Interested in looking for your African American roots? Wondering how to begin? Join us and discover how to start the journey. Find out what databases, books, and resources are out there to help you uncover your family history.

Cody Library
FREE
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library Texana/Genealogy
2102072559
genealogydesk@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/Services/Collections/Texana-Genealogy
Cody Library
11441 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, Texas 78230
210-207-9100