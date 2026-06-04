African American Genealogy
African American Genealogy
Interested in looking for your African American roots? Wondering how to begin? Join us and discover how to start the journey. Find out what databases, books, and resources are out there to help you uncover your family history.
Cody Library
FREE
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library Texana/Genealogy
2102072559
genealogydesk@sanantonio.gov
Cody Library
11441 Vance Jackson RdSan Antonio, Texas 78230
210-207-9100