Adult Nite: Zombies!
Adult Nite: Zombies!
Brains, brews, and infectious fun awaits at the DoSeum's next Adult Nite! Join us on October 29th for a night filled with undead frights and delights. Enjoy dancing, crafts, games, face-painting, photo-ops, themed artisan vendors, plus a variety of treats and sips to die for! Be sure to dress in your most haunting look for a chance to win our costume contest!
Don’t walk, make a DEAD run for your tickets before they rot away!
The DoSeum
$45 Everything is included with ticket purchase.
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The DoSeum
(210) 212-4453
info@thedoseum.org
The DoSeum
2800 Broadway St.San Antonio, Texas 78209
(210) 212-4453
info@thedoseum.org