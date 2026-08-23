Adult Nite: Zombies!

Brains, brews, and infectious fun awaits at the DoSeum's next Adult Nite! Join us on October 29th for a night filled with undead frights and delights. Enjoy dancing, crafts, games, face-painting, photo-ops, themed artisan vendors, plus a variety of treats and sips to die for! Be sure to dress in your most haunting look for a chance to win our costume contest!

Don’t walk, make a DEAD run for your tickets before they rot away!