When you attend a SNIPSA adoption event at Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, you will most certainly leave feelin’ FURBULOUS! Whether you are looking for a kitten, puppy, or something a little older–we have a whole menagerie of dazzling sweethearts to choose from. So, go ahead and pick out a tasty handmade treat, a new collar and leash, and your new best friend! They can’t wait to go home with you!

Saturday, August 8th

11 A.M. - 3 P.M.

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming

999 E Basse Rd Ste 184

VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer