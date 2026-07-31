Adoption Event at Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming
Adoption Event at Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming
When you attend a SNIPSA adoption event at Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, you will most certainly leave feelin’ FURBULOUS! Whether you are looking for a kitten, puppy, or something a little older–we have a whole menagerie of dazzling sweethearts to choose from. So, go ahead and pick out a tasty handmade treat, a new collar and leash, and your new best friend! They can’t wait to go home with you!
Saturday, August 8th
11 A.M. - 3 P.M.
Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming
999 E Basse Rd Ste 184
Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming: Alamo Heights
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
SNIPSA
2103725995
outreach@snipsa.org
Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming: Alamo Heights
999 E Basse Rd. Ste 184. 78209San Antonio, Texas 78209