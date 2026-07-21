Celebrate Filipino food and culture at Adobo Throwdown 4.0 Culinary Competition & Food Expo, a free two-day community event presented by the Philippine American Chamber of Commerce–Greater San Antonio. Watch home cooks and professional chefs put their own spin on adobo, discover creative ube desserts, and enjoy culinary demonstrations, Filipino cultural performances, a fashion show, and family-friendly entertainment.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission and parking are free, and all are welcome. All event proceeds benefit the PACC Texas Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund. Learn more at https://www.adobothrowdown.com.