Adobe Workshop
Adobe Workshop
Join the Casa Navarro team for an exploration of all things adobe! Learn how this traditional building material is made and discover its history and uses right here in San Antonio. Visitors will also get the chance to get their hands dirty and make a full-sized adobe brick by hand!
This outdoor program will take place at the Casa Navarro State Historic Site in the morning, beginning at 10:00 AM.
For more information, please contact us at (210) 226-4801 or crystal.dominguez@thc.texas.gov.
Casa Navarro State Historic Site
$5.00 - $3.00
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Texas Historical Commission
Casa Navarro State Historic Site
228 South Laredo StreetSan Antonio, Texas 78207
210-226-4801
casa-navarro@thc.texas.gov