Adobe Workshop

Join the Casa Navarro team for an exploration of all things adobe! Learn how this traditional building material is made and discover its history and uses right here in San Antonio. Visitors will also get the chance to get their hands dirty and make a full-sized adobe brick by hand!

This outdoor program will take place at the Casa Navarro State Historic Site in the morning, beginning at 10:00 AM.

For more information, please contact us at (210) 226-4801 or crystal.dominguez@thc.texas.gov.