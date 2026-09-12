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Adaptive Skateboarding: Skateboarding is for Everyone

Adaptive Skateboarding: Skateboarding is for Everyone

Maverick Library is celebrating Disability Awareness Month with adaptive skateboarding! Ability Skateboarding is excited to offer an inclusive skateboarding clinic for adults and children living with and without disabilities. This fun and beginner-friendly session is designed to build confidence, coordination and community in a safe and supportive environment.

All equipment is provided – including helmets, pads, skateboards and expert coaching!

Maverick Library
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library
210-207-2500
sapl.marketing@sanantonio.gov
mysapl.org
Maverick Library
8700 Mystic Park
San Antonio, Texas 78254
210-207-9060
https://www.mysapl.org/Visit/Locations/Maverick-Library