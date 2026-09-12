Adaptive Skateboarding: Skateboarding is for Everyone
Adaptive Skateboarding: Skateboarding is for Everyone
Maverick Library is celebrating Disability Awareness Month with adaptive skateboarding! Ability Skateboarding is excited to offer an inclusive skateboarding clinic for adults and children living with and without disabilities. This fun and beginner-friendly session is designed to build confidence, coordination and community in a safe and supportive environment.
All equipment is provided – including helmets, pads, skateboards and expert coaching!
Maverick Library
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library
210-207-2500
sapl.marketing@sanantonio.gov
Maverick Library
8700 Mystic ParkSan Antonio, Texas 78254
210-207-9060