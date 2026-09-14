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Adaptive Seated Dance: Sit Down And Boogie!

Adaptive Seated Dance: Sit Down And Boogie!

Join Recreation Dance Instructor Marisa Dilley for a special session of Adaptive Seated Dance at the Central Library! This is a class for adults with limited mobile ability and/or physical deficits. Class is aimed at exploring different dance styles such as ballet and social dancing to promote physical/rhythmic activity and gain body awareness.

Central Library, LCRC
Free
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library
210-207-2500
sapl.marketing@sanantonio.gov
mysapl.org
Central Library, LCRC
600 Soledad
San Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2500
cindy.deleon@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/Events-News/Events-Calendar/id/cen?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D207242555