Adaptive Seated Dance: Sit Down And Boogie!
Adaptive Seated Dance: Sit Down And Boogie!
Join Recreation Dance Instructor Marisa Dilley for a special session of Adaptive Seated Dance at the Central Library! This is a class for adults with limited mobile ability and/or physical deficits. Class is aimed at exploring different dance styles such as ballet and social dancing to promote physical/rhythmic activity and gain body awareness.
Central Library, LCRC
Free
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library
210-207-2500
sapl.marketing@sanantonio.gov
Central Library, LCRC
600 SoledadSan Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2500
cindy.deleon@sanantonio.gov