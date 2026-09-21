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A Midsummer Night's Dream

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Free, outdoor performance of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream performed by UT San Antonio Dramatic Arts at the Brennen Lawn of UT San Antonio's 1604 campus.

Bring a chair or picnic blanket, or use some of our limited seating. Enjoy a sunset performance of a classic comedy.

Runs Fri/Sat/Sun from October 16-25. Parking free in unmarked spots.

UT San Antonio Dramatic Arts
Free
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Oct 25, 2026.

Event Supported By

UTSA
UT San Antonio Dramatic Arts
One UTSA Circle
San Antonio, Texas 78249
8502288205
dramaticarts@utsa.edu
https://www.instagram.com/utsanantoniodramaticarts/