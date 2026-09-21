A Midsummer Night's Dream
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Free, outdoor performance of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream performed by UT San Antonio Dramatic Arts at the Brennen Lawn of UT San Antonio's 1604 campus.
Bring a chair or picnic blanket, or use some of our limited seating. Enjoy a sunset performance of a classic comedy.
Runs Fri/Sat/Sun from October 16-25. Parking free in unmarked spots.
UT San Antonio Dramatic Arts
Free
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Oct 25, 2026.
Event Supported By
UTSA
UT San Antonio Dramatic Arts
One UTSA CircleSan Antonio, Texas 78249
8502288205
dramaticarts@utsa.edu