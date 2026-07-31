© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Latte Love: Poppy's Coffee House Adoption Event

A Latte Love: Poppy's Coffee House Adoption Event

You’re invited to the ultimate coffee date at Poppy’s Coffee House! We’re partnering with Poppy’s to have a whole lineup of adorable puppies and kittens who can’t wait to meet you. Gather your crew and come spend the day getting your caffeine fix and cuddling future family members. Order your favorite brew, share a treat, and stick around to meet your new best friend… your seat at the table is waiting!

Saturday, August 22nd
9 A.M. – 1 P.M.
Poppy's Coffee House
6417 Evers Rd

VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/

Poppy's Coffee House
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

SNIPSA
2103725995
outreach@snipsa.org
https://snipsa.org/
Poppy's Coffee House
6417 Evers Rd
San Antonio, Texas 78238
www.snipsa.org