A Latte Love: Poppy's Coffee House Adoption Event

You’re invited to the ultimate coffee date at Poppy’s Coffee House! We’re partnering with Poppy’s to have a whole lineup of adorable puppies and kittens who can’t wait to meet you. Gather your crew and come spend the day getting your caffeine fix and cuddling future family members. Order your favorite brew, share a treat, and stick around to meet your new best friend… your seat at the table is waiting!

Saturday, August 22nd

9 A.M. – 1 P.M.

Poppy's Coffee House

6417 Evers Rd

VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/