A Journey Through San Antonio's Water History

From Spanish Colonial acequias to gushing artesian wells, San Antonio has a unique and colorful water history like no place on Earth.

Come join us for a delightful presentation by Gregg Eckhardt of San Antonio Water Systems, who will take you on a engaging exploration of San Antonio's water history.exploration of San Antonio's water history.

Discover the rich heritage of water management in this vibrant city, from the early days of Spanish colonization to the modern innovations that have shaped our water systems today.

Learn about the challenges and triumphs that have defined San Antonio's relationship with water throughout the years, and gain a new appreciation for the vital role that water plays in our community and of water conservation as a historic and current management tool.

This event is a must-attend for history buffs, environmental enthusiasts, and anyone curious about the story behind San Antonio's water resources. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to delve into the past and present of our city's water history!