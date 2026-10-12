8th HISPANIC TRAILS CULTURAL FESTIVAL

The Sociedad Cultural Hispanoamericana in San Antonio, Texas, is a nonprofit organization (501(c)(3), IE# 81-1703922) established on December 8, 2015, and recognized by the State of Texas on January 22, 2016. Its mission is to promote cultural diversity and celebrate Latin American and Hispanic culture by supporting organizations, associations, and groups that officially represent member nations. The organization is based in San Antonio, Texas.

The Eight Hispanic Trails Cultural Festival will take place on October 25, 2026, from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Wonderland of the Americas, 4522 Fredericksburg Road, Balcones Heights, TX 78201. Picture a vibrant tapestry of colors, a thrilling celebration of rich heritage, captivating music, mesmerizing folkloric dances, arts & crafts, free community services, and delicious cuisine from 15 Latin American countries: Argentina, Brasil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, México, Panamá, Peru, Puerto Rico, República Dominicana, Venezuela, and Spain. The Hispanic Trails Cultural Festival promises an immersive experience that transcends boundaries, fosters understanding, and unites people from diverse backgrounds.