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5th Annual Harvest Trot

5th Annual Harvest Trot

5th Annual Harvest Trot
Hosted by Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores, Precinct 1
Sunday, October 11, 2026
Race begins at 8:00 a.m.
Arrive by 7:00 a.m. for bib and t-shirt.
10500 Sea World Drive 78251
Free Parking
For information, call 210-335-2611.
Fee $0: Food Drive
Must bring unexpired food non-perishables the morning of the event.

SeaWorld San Antonio
Fee $0: Food Drive Must bring unexpired food non-perishables the morning of the event.
08:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores, Precinct 1
210-335-2611
AmyPutney@bexar.org
https://www.bexar.org/3341/Precinct-1-Commissioner-Rebeca-Clay-Flor
SeaWorld San Antonio
10500 SeaWorld Drive
San Antonio, Texas 78251