5th Annual Harvest Trot
5th Annual Harvest Trot
5th Annual Harvest Trot
Hosted by Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores, Precinct 1
Sunday, October 11, 2026
Race begins at 8:00 a.m.
Arrive by 7:00 a.m. for bib and t-shirt.
10500 Sea World Drive 78251
Free Parking
For information, call 210-335-2611.
Fee $0: Food Drive
Must bring unexpired food non-perishables the morning of the event.
SeaWorld San Antonio
Fee $0: Food Drive Must bring unexpired food non-perishables the morning of the event.
08:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores, Precinct 1
210-335-2611
AmyPutney@bexar.org
SeaWorld San Antonio
10500 SeaWorld DriveSan Antonio, Texas 78251