5th Annual Harvest Trot

Hosted by Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores, Precinct 1

Sunday, October 11, 2026

Race begins at 8:00 a.m.

Arrive by 7:00 a.m. for bib and t-shirt.

10500 Sea World Drive 78251

Free Parking

For information, call 210-335-2611.

Fee $0: Food Drive

Must bring unexpired food non-perishables the morning of the event.

