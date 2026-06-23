50 Hour Build - Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio

Join us for our 50 Hour House & Wall Build

We’re building a house in 50 hours! You heard it – one home – 50 consecutive hours. We’re pleased that this home is sponsored by Methodist Healthcare Ministries.

Additionally, we are looking for volunteers to participate in 2-hour shifts to build as many walls as possible around the clock. These interior and exterior walls will be used in future Habitat homes. This challenge calls for more than 1,800 volunteers! We need you, your friends, your family, and even your coworkers to lend a hand.

Our event will take place at (and adjacent to) the newest Habitat community, Methodist Meadows.

Date: Thursday, July 16th at 10am – Saturday, July 18th at 12pm

Parking: Use this address for GPS to the parking for event – 4212 E Southcross, San Antonio, TX 78222

As a volunteer you can expect Habitat to provide you with the tools, materials, safety equipment, instructions, and supervision to be successful in your role. No building experience is necessary! Habitat will also provide sunscreen, bug spray, cold water, electrolytes and snacks.

Sign up below and show up with your smile, energy, and a great attitude as we build for better!

https://habitatsa.org/50-hour-build/