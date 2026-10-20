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49th Annual “Altares Y Ofrendas” Exhibit & Día de los Muertos Celebration

49th Annual “Altares Y Ofrendas” Exhibit & Día de los Muertos Celebration

Centro Cultural Aztlan is pleased to continue the tradition in presenting our 49th Annual Día de los Muertos! In our galleries, we are featuring the “49th Annual Altares y Ofrendas Exhibit,” our annual exhibit featuring altares made by local artists and community members celebrating their loved ones.

This event illustrates the artistic, cultural, and religious facets of this popular pre-Columbian Mexican tradition, where death is seen as a natural part of life, and reality is approached with humor as a celebration of life. Photographs of our dearly departed grace altars, as well as offerings of food, marigolds, incense, candles, and other traditional offerings.

Adding to the celebration, our annual Avenida de los Muertos Arts and Crafts Mercadito will fill the remainder of our gallery with over 20 artists and artisans, selling Día de los Muertos-themed artwork, jewelry, clothing, and more! Join us for a fantastic tour of cultural traditions, history, and artistic celebrations on Monday, November 2nd, 2026, from 6-9pm.

Altar exhibit artists include: Michael Durán, Nanette Freyre, Irma Garza, Kandelyne Gomez, Crystal Ibarra, Star Ibarra, Henry de Leon, Mary Llamas, Mike Marks, Edna Lugo Martinez, Irene Patino, Priscilla Reyna-Ovalle, Marcelino Rodriguez, Cynthia Thompson, Michael A. Villanueva, Monica Walker, Liza Zertuche, and The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

You can find the Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/share/19g9r1MZb5/

Opening reception: Monday, November 2, 2026, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. Join us for live entertainment, an exciting market, pan de muerto y mas! The exhibition will be on view through Thursday, November 12th, 2026.

For more information, please call Centro Cultural Aztlan M-Th. 10am to 4pm at 210-432-1896 or come by Centro Cultural Aztlan’s office located in the Deco Building at 1800 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 103. San Antonio TX, 78201. www.centroaztlan.org

Centro Cultural Aztlan
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Centro Cultural Aztlan
210-432-1896
centroaztlan@sbcglobal.net
https://centroaztlan.org/
Centro Cultural Aztlan
1800 Fredericksburg Rd, Ste 103, San Antonio, TX, United States, Texas
San Antonio , Texas 78201
210-432-1896
centroaztlan@global.net
https://centroaztlan.org/