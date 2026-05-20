3rd Annual Pride Brunch & Pickleball Tournament at Chicken N Pickle

Join us for a SATURDAY dedicated to celebrating community and supporting the Thrive Youth Center!

Drag Brunch will be served from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm: Experience an unforgettable Pride Brunch and Drag Show, where love and laughter collide! Enjoy a sumptuous brunch buffet, a complimentary drink, and performances by Just Lexi, Aysia Rawzé, and Heidi T Iman! Dance the day away with beats by DJ De la O and join in on the excitement with bingo, fabulous prizes, and surprises galore!

Then, grab your paddles and hit the courts for our Pickleball Tournament from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. It's a round-robin single-elimination showdown, ensuring non-stop excitement and plenty of chances to showcase your skills.

THIS YEAR, there is a fun (non-competitive) and professional (competitive) bracket!

Our hosts will keep the energy high and the competition fierce throughout the tournament. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting, there's fun to be had for players of all levels.

Your participation ensures Thrive can continue to provide much-needed resources to LGBTQ youth ages 18 to 24 who are experiencing homelessness.