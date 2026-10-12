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3rd Annual Green Santa Sustainable Holiday Market 2026

3rd Annual Green Santa Sustainable Holiday Market 2026

Take this opportunity to explore a wide range of vendors offering minimal waste gifts and decorations, participate in interactive workshops, and visit with environmental organizations offering informative presentations on everyday sustainable practices. Let’s make this holiday season a sustainable one—join us at the 3rd Annual Green Santa Sustainable Holiday Market on Saturday, December 6 at Eco Centro!

Eco Centro will also showcase information about the SAWS Water Conservation programs, including WaterSaver Coupon/Rebates and the GardenStyle website.

Eco Centro
Free
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

William R. Sinkin Eco Centro at San Antonio College
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/
Eco Centro
Eco Centro -San Antonio Campus
San Antonio, Texas 78212
2104860418
cbaker112@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/