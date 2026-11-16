Every year on December 12th, Centro Cultural Aztlan presents our annual Celebración a la Virgen de Guadalupe, with one of the most beautiful exhibits of its kind. In addition to exploring this secular icon and its significance in the Latin American community, visitors can experience this phenomenon through a visual narrative showcasing a myriad of artistic representations by some of San Antonio’s most notable artists. This exhibition is the oldest and most revered that features La Virgen de Guadalupe as its main theme.

On December 12, 1531, on the Hill of Tepeyac in Mexico, an Indigenous middle-aged man named Juan Diego saw a vision of a woman whose garments gleamed of light, color, and splendor. The woman spoke to him in the native tongue of the Aztecs, and asked Juan Diego to tell the Spanish bishops to build her a temple at the site where she had been worshipped by the Aztecs and known by her people as Tonanzin, mother of the gods and of the earth.

Join us at the opening reception Saturday, December 12th, 2026, from 4-8pm, featuring live music, refreshments, and an art market made up of local vendors. Visitors may purchase unique artwork, crafts, and Artesanía inspired by La Virgen de Guadalupe and other holiday themes.

Participating artists include: Bianca Arguellez-Garcia, Richard Arredondo, Patty Bedoy, Damian Charette, Pat Charette, Sandra Dillard, Michael Gallegos, Tony Garcia, Hector Garza, Noe Garza, Robert Garza, Xavier Garza, Sonia Gonzalez, Jose Guajardo, Amanda Hinojosa, Debi Lively, Edna Lugo Martinez, Angelica Mayorga, Josephine T. McMahon, Loretta Young Medellin, Enrique Navarrete, Alexandra Nelipa, Gricelda Nill, Angelina Pliego, Priscilla Reyna-Ovalle, Israel Rico, Alfredo Rodriguez, Jesse Sauceda Torres Jr., Raul Servin, Cynthia Thompson, Anita Valencia, Michael A. Villanueva, & Monica Walker

You can find the Facebook page here

The exhibition is free and open to the public and will be on view December 12th, and from January 4th to January 21st, 2027. Gallery hours are 10am to 4pm, Monday-Thursday, except for holidays.

For more information, please call Centro Cultural Aztlan M-Th. 10am to 4pm at 210-432-1896 or come by Centro Cultural Aztlan’s office located in the Deco Building at 1800 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 103. San Antonio TX, 78201. www.centroaztlan.org