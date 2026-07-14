29th Annual Golf Tournament
29th Annual Golf Tournament
The San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (SAHCC) is teeing up its 29th Annual Golf Tournament on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at the iconic The Quarry Golf Course, recently recognized on Forbes Magazine’s Distinguished Golf Destinations List, and a consistently sold-out favorite.
This is not your typical day on the course. It’s where leaders entertain clients, expand their circle, and actually enjoy doing business, creating memories alongside people who have San Antonio’s best interest at heart.
Quarry Golf Course
Fees/Admission Foursome: $1,000 See sponsorship form for additional sponsorship opportunities
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
2102550462
Events@sahcc.org
Artist Group Info
communications@sahcc.org