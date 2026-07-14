The San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (SAHCC) is teeing up its 29th Annual Golf Tournament on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at the iconic The Quarry Golf Course, recently recognized on Forbes Magazine’s Distinguished Golf Destinations List, and a consistently sold-out favorite.

﻿This is not your typical day on the course. It’s where leaders entertain clients, expand their circle, and actually enjoy doing business, creating memories alongside people who have San Antonio’s best interest at heart.