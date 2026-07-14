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29th Annual Golf Tournament

29th Annual Golf Tournament

The San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (SAHCC) is teeing up its 29th Annual Golf Tournament on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at the iconic The Quarry Golf Course, recently recognized on Forbes Magazine’s Distinguished Golf Destinations List, and a consistently sold-out favorite.

﻿This is not your typical day on the course. It’s where leaders entertain clients, expand their circle, and actually enjoy doing business, creating memories alongside people who have San Antonio’s best interest at heart.

Quarry Golf Course
Fees/Admission Foursome: $1,000 See sponsorship form for additional sponsorship opportunities
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
2102550462
Events@sahcc.org
https://www.sahcc.org/

Artist Group Info

communications@sahcc.org
Quarry Golf Course
444 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, Texas 78209
https://quarrygolf.com/