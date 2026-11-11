2027 DREAM MAJOR Scholarship Gala

In commemoration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Pi Theta Lambda Educational Foundation, Inc. (PTLEF) in cooperation with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. – Pi Theta Lambda Chapter is proud to present the 13th Annual DREAM MAJOR Gala to benefit the PTLEF Scholarship Fund.

The evening's theme is “The Inescapable Demand: ALL, HERE, and NOW,” and will feature Bishop William J. Barber II, DMin, who serves as President and Senior Lecturer of Repairers of the Breach.

Bishop Barber is also a Professor in the Practice of Public Theology and Public Policy and Founding Director of the Center for Public Theology and Public Policy at Yale Divinity School as well as Co-Chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call For Moral Revival.

Individual tickets ($125.00/ticket) or TABLE seating TEN ($1,250.00)

Additional information regarding the event