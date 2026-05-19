2026 AYA Annual Summer Luncheon

Join the AYA Cancer Foundation for the 2026 AYA Summer Luncheon, an inspiring afternoon dedicated to supporting adolescents and young adults facing cancer. This special event brings together survivors, families, healthcare professionals, advocates, and community members to raise awareness and provide immediate financial relief to AYA cancer patients in need.

The luncheon will feature meaningful stories of resilience, community impact, and hope, along with special guest speakers and opportunities to support the foundation through donations, sponsorships, and community engagement. Guests will also learn more about the AYA Cancer Foundation’s mission to provide direct assistance for essentials such as housing, transportation, groceries, fertility preservation, and other urgent needs that many young cancer patients face during treatment.

As one of the only nonprofits focused on providing immediate financial assistance specifically for adolescents and young adults with cancer, the AYA Cancer Foundation is committed to ensuring no young person faces cancer alone. Together, we are creating healing, hope, and real support for families who need it most.

Individual tickets are $100 per person. Table sponsorships for 10 guests are available for $2,500. Additional sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses and community partners interested in supporting the mission of the AYA Cancer Foundation. Adolescents and young adults with cancer, along with AYA caregivers, may attend free of charge. Tickets and sponsorship information can be purchased through the provided event link.