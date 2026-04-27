We invite you to our 17th Annual Paseo Por El Westside, a cultural and historic preservation community gathering in the Historic Westside of San Antonio on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the Rinconcito de Esperanza (816 S. Colorado)

As part of National Historic Preservation Month, Paseo celebrates, honors and preserves our cultura, history and our amazing community.

At the heart of Paseo por El Westside are live musical performances, interactive games, vendors, workshops, poetry readings, community partners y mucho más!

We will open the doors to the Museo del Westside, for visitors to step inside, and explore the exhibits and the history and stories behind each one.

Join us for what promises to be a fun-filled and educational experience grounded in community.



THE EVENT IS FREE WITH FAMILY-FRIENDLY ACTIVITIES FOR ALL AGES!

Art by Mary Agnes Rodriguez.

For more information please call 210-228-0201