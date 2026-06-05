17th Annual BUA (Baptist University of the Américas) Golf Classic

Spend a day on the green for a lasting purpose. Baptist University of the Américas invites the community to its 17th Annual BUA Golf Classic on Monday, October 26, 2026, at Canyon Springs Golf Club in San Antonio.

Golfers of every level are welcome for a day of fun, fellowship, and impact. 100% of proceeds support the BUA Fund, which provides flexible annual support for academic programs, campus resources, and student scholarships—helping keep Christ-centered education affordable and accessible for students preparing to become global Christian leaders.

Register by October 9 to participate and guarantee your golf t-shirt size. Learn more and sign up at www.bua.edu/golf.

Questions? Office of Advancement — Angel Martinez III or Milena Salmeron · advancement.office@bua.edu · 210-924-4338 · 2418 W. Ansley Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78224 · Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.