14th Annual Comfort Art Festival

A select group of Hill Country artists will demonstrate, display and sell their works representing a variety of media from oil paintings and photography to glasswork at the free 2026 Comfort Art Festival.

Artists will greet shoppers and have displays inside and outside of Comfort restaurants, boutiques, and specialty and antique shops throughout the downtown historic district. A list of artists and their locations will be available at participating merchants. In its 14th year, the event is a Hill Country tradition.