12th Annual Charity Messiah: Audience Sing-Along
12th Annual Charity Messiah: Audience Sing-Along
Join hundreds of San Antonians for a joyful celebration of Handel’s Messiah where audience members become part of the performance.
This year’s sing-along supports the Center for Refugee Services and their work helping refugee children and families build new lives in San Antonio.
Megan Pachecano, soprano
Crystal Jarrell Johnson, mezzo-soprano
Anthony McCain, tenor
Rob Saldaña, bass
Dr. Jennifer Seighman, conductor
Chapel of the Incarnate Word
$30 No discount tickets as this event is a fundraiser. Need a score? Rent one at the concert for $5 and join the fun!
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Choral Society
marketing@sachoralsociety.org
Chapel of the Incarnate Word
4503 BroadwaySan Antonio, Texas 78209
314-629-4078
8vamch@gmail.com