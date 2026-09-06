12th Annual Charity Messiah: Audience Sing-Along

Join hundreds of San Antonians for a joyful celebration of Handel’s Messiah where audience members become part of the performance.

This year’s sing-along supports the Center for Refugee Services and their work helping refugee children and families build new lives in San Antonio.

Megan Pachecano, soprano

Crystal Jarrell Johnson, mezzo-soprano

Anthony McCain, tenor

Rob Saldaña, bass

Dr. Jennifer Seighman, conductor