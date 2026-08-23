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11th Annual Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival

11th Annual Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival

Join us for the 11th Annual Monarch Butterfly & Pollinator Festival Presented by Project Bloom
Saturday, October 3, 2026 | 9 AM – 2 PM
Brackenridge Park
FREE and open to all ages!
Put your wings on and experience monarch butterfly tagging, immersive nature-based Blooming with Birdie activations and education including the NEW! Bizzee BumbleBee, the Monarch Migration Obstacle Course, the Lights Out! Bird City Maze, plant and tree giveaways, hands-on nonprofit activities, live music, food, 50+ education partners and so much more.

Parking Update: This year, joining the 10,000 attendees is easier than ever with the Bee Line Old Town Trolley, dedicated parking attendants, and detailed route maps to make parking a breeze.
RSVP at monarchfest.org and follow @monarchfestsatx for sneak peeks, announcements, and festival updates leading up to the big day.

Brackenridge Park
Free
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Blooming with Birdie
505-362-3832
monarchfest@bloomingwithbirdie.com
https://www.bloomingwithbirdie.com/monarchfest
Brackenridge Park
3910 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, Texas 78209