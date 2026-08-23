11th Annual Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival

Join us for the 11th Annual Monarch Butterfly & Pollinator Festival Presented by Project Bloom

Saturday, October 3, 2026 | 9 AM – 2 PM

Brackenridge Park

FREE and open to all ages!

Put your wings on and experience monarch butterfly tagging, immersive nature-based Blooming with Birdie activations and education including the NEW! Bizzee BumbleBee, the Monarch Migration Obstacle Course, the Lights Out! Bird City Maze, plant and tree giveaways, hands-on nonprofit activities, live music, food, 50+ education partners and so much more.

Parking Update: This year, joining the 10,000 attendees is easier than ever with the Bee Line Old Town Trolley, dedicated parking attendants, and detailed route maps to make parking a breeze.

RSVP at monarchfest.org and follow @monarchfestsatx for sneak peeks, announcements, and festival updates leading up to the big day.