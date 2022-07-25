San Antonio, Houston, and Arlington chosen for XFL reboot

San Antonio, Houston, and Arlington have been chosen to host football teams in the latest reboot of the XFL.

The three Texas cities will join Seattle, Las Vegas, St. Louis, Orlando and Washington D.C. as hosts for the 2023 season.

The league made the announcement at a town hall meeting in Arlington on Sunday.

San Antonio will be coached by Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer Hines Ward. Former Cowboys head coach Wade Phillips will lead the Houston team, and the Arlington team will be coached by former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops.

The XFL was originally launched in 2001 by former World Wrestling Entertainment Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon as an alternative to the NFL. It failed after one season and again in 2020. It's now under the ownership of WWE Hall of Famer and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, his business partner Danny Garcia, and RedBird Capital Partners.

The season is scheduled to begin February 18th, just days after the Super Bowl.